Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,837 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Lancaster Colony worth $10,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Shares of LANC opened at $190.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.71. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $162.53 and a 52-week high of $201.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LANC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.