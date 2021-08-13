Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 192.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,127 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Denbury worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Denbury by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 2,464,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,013,000 after buying an additional 210,929 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Denbury by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,785,000 after buying an additional 1,234,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,425,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DEN opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.58. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 68.66%. Research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

