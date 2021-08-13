Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,474 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,028.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after buying an additional 452,098 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.8% during the first quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 574,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 353,971 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 179.8% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,564,000 after purchasing an additional 255,920 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,707,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,912,000 after purchasing an additional 224,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,264,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,505,000 after purchasing an additional 219,842 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.56.

