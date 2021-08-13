Citadel Advisors LLC Has $7.66 Million Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 516.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,781 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of ManTech International worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MANT. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

MANT opened at $82.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.02. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.72.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,096.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,982 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,184. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

