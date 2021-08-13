Citadel Advisors LLC Has $7.77 Million Stock Holdings in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,565 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.27% of Jiya Acquisition worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,958,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 551,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares during the period. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 9,607.8% in the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 507,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 501,818 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jiya Acquisition alerts:

JYAC opened at $9.69 on Friday. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jiya Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiya Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.