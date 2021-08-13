Citadel Advisors LLC Has $8.11 Million Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 211.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 95,238 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Terreno Realty worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,341,000 after acquiring an additional 124,557 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,576,000 after acquiring an additional 111,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after acquiring an additional 290,613 shares during the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.62. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.