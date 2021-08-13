Citadel Advisors LLC Has $8.55 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $281,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.11. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $100.09 and a twelve month high of $100.46.

