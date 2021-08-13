Citadel Advisors LLC Has $9.44 Million Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 569.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,734 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of PJT Partners worth $9,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 146.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,443,000 after purchasing an additional 320,300 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 247.4% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 308,701 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 63.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after purchasing an additional 297,186 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 58.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 284,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 104,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,945,000 after purchasing an additional 87,937 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.19.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. Research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 4.06%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

