Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,701 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.97% of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OACB. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

OACB opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $11.62.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

