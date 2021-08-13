Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $7.85 Million in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 809,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.70% of Powered Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $526,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $2,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

Shares of POW opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71. Powered Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

POW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Powered Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Powered Brands from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Powered Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Powered Brands Company Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW).

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.