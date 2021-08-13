Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $8.19 Million in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,193,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.47% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $82.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

