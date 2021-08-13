Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $8.79 Million in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 882,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $149,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $166,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

