Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $9.07 Million in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 909,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEPWU. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter worth $9,497,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter worth $6,231,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter worth $5,997,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter worth $5,982,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter worth $5,295,000.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OEPWU opened at $9.92 on Friday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.