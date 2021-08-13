Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $9.19 Million in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 914,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVCU. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth $25,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth $251,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth $407,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVCU opened at $9.94 on Friday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.04.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

