Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $9.80 Million in Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 955,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,797,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.19% of Research Alliance Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $972,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,127,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,538,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RACB opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01. Research Alliance Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $11.33.

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

