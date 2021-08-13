Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $10.06 Million Investment in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 692,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,063,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.26% of Sensei Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNSE opened at $7.92 on Friday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNSE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sensei Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $49,292.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,472 shares of company stock valued at $212,884.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

