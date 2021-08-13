Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $7.58 Million Investment in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 761,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMGCU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $995,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $1,990,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $266,000.

OTCMKTS:RMGCU opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

