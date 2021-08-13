Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $7.62 Million Investment in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 769,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCLEU. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCLEU opened at $9.94 on Friday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

