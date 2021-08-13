Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $9.25 Million Investment in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 925,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $4,999,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $500,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTDU opened at $9.98 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

