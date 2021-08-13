Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 895,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,686,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.11% of Biotech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIOT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $747,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIOT opened at $9.68 on Friday. Biotech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

