Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $14,955,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $22,831,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $2,601,000.

Shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

