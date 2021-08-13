Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $10.35 Million Position in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,051,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,354,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBSAU. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $985,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,448,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $161,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,069,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,478,000.

NASDAQ:TBSAU opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

