Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $8.01 Million Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 802,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,005,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRNLU. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $249,000.

Kernel Group stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

