Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $8.06 Million Position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 802,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTPYU. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,240,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,160,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,156,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,459,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,080,000.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.11.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

