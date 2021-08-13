Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $8.30 Million Position in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 430,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.46% of Vincerx Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VINC. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,231,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 149,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew I. Mcdonald purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tom C. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,466.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $284,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VINC opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $205.52 million and a PE ratio of -5.75. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vincerx Pharma Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

