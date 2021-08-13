Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $8.35 Million Position in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 860,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 11.18% of Global Synergy Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,005,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,531,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,671,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,940,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,850,000. 46.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSAQ opened at $9.75 on Friday. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

