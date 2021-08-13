Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $9.84 Million Position in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 993,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 6.95% of Omega Alpha SPAC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMEG. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Omega Alpha SPAC stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

