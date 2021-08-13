Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 769,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $259,000.

AURCU opened at $10.25 on Friday. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.34.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

