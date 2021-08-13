Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 358,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,472,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of OLO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

OLO opened at $37.13 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $44.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

