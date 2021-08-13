Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 921,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMBTU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,162,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $776,000.

Shares of GMBTU opened at $10.20 on Friday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

