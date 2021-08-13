Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 878,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.93% of Tastemaker Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMKR. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,637,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,165,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMKR opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

