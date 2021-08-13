Citadel Reaches Market Capitalization of $140,502.42 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Citadel has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Citadel coin can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $140,502.42 and $6.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Profile

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

