Citigroup Upgrades Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) to “Buy”

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.82. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

