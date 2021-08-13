Citigroup Upgrades Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) to “Buy”

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.28% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.
Shares of ATVI stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.82. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.
In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
