Citigroup Upgrades Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) to “Buy”

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of KCDMY stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

