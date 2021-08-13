Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CTXR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. 12,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,446,128. The company has a market cap of $245.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.53. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.47.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.