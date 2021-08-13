Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
CTXR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. 12,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,446,128. The company has a market cap of $245.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.53. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.
Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.
