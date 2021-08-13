Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Shares Up 8.7%

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR) shares shot up 8.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25. 118,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 242,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Clean Air Metals in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The stock has a market cap of C$41.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28.

In related news, Director James Elvin Gallagher purchased 139,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$37,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,063,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$557,226.

About Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR)

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

