Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s stock price fell 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.70. 125,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,675,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLNE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $258,879.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $1,989,695.29. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,123,839 shares of company stock valued at $30,931,813. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

