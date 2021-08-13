Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CAO Sells $205,980.00 in Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,447.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CLH traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.78. The stock had a trading volume of 224,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,217. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $103.87.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

