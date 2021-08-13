Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on YOU. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Clear Secure stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $65.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $693,000.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

