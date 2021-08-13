Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Up 5.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $62.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Clear Secure traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $55.49. 3,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 906,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.71.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YOU. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,142,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,166,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,000,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,000,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,988,000.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

