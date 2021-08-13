ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 60.73% and a negative net margin of 52.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of CLPT stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 22.55 and a quick ratio of 21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $384.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 1.06. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 154.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 116,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 42.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 22,552 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the first quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 134.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,886.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

