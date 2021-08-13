Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 378,559 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 354,365 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248,635 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,206,000. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. 8,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,184. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

