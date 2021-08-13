Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 378,559 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 354,365 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248,635 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,206,000. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. 8,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,184. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.48.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.