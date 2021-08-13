Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Director E Stanley Oneal Purchases 2,300 Shares

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $70,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,668. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.65.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWEN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clearway Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.