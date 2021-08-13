Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Shares Gap Down to $9.04

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.04, but opened at $8.76. Clene shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 31 shares.

CLNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Clene in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $529.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 12.97 and a current ratio of 13.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.22.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Clene Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 207,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,944.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth $1,491,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth $2,816,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

