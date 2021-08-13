CloakCoin Hits One Day Volume of $75,706.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 84.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $75,706.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001720 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 150% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001187 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00037689 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00037304 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,679,631 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.