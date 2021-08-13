Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Gap Down to $4.90

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $4.70. Cloopen Group shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 3,555 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.75.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,279,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,676,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

