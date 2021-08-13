Cloudbric Price Tops $0.0130 on Exchanges (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $7.91 million and approximately $306,936.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.91 or 0.00899719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00115485 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043845 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

CLBK is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

