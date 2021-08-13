Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.08.

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $122.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $127.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.02 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $819,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $5,945,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 901,787 shares of company stock valued at $87,328,443 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $3,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 31.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 110.9% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,619.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after buying an additional 177,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

