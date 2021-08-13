Clover Finance Price Up 38.8% Over Last 7 Days (CLV)

Clover Finance (CURRENCY:CLV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 38.8% against the dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00003074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Clover Finance has a total market capitalization of $188.56 million and $93.43 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00047133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00142644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00037066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00154908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,535.07 or 0.99779141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Clover Finance

CLV uses the hashing algorithm. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,777,778 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PoW/PoS coin that seems to be a scam. Clevernodes Much like masternodes, the objective of clevernodes will be to keep CLV off the market by rewarding big investors for “holding”. To run a clevernode you will need to have 25,000 (this number is still being discussed), this 25,000 will need to have been in your wallet for at least 2 weeks, you can think about it as a the clevernode minimum stake age. How will payments work? Payments relative to the past month will be made every 1st of next month. To be eligible for the payment you will need to, in the previous month have staked at least 25,000 CLV for at least 2 weeks. How much will be paid? Clevernode owners will receive the equivalent to triple the normal stake (9 * 3 = 27%/year) over the coins that staked for at least 2 weeks. With clevernodes we hope to increase Clevercoin's value while rewarding the investors that are supporting the project. If you have any suggestions/commentaries please tell us, this is the time to. EXAMPLE: Tom stakes 30,000 CLV for 3 weeks in July 2015. He will receive, in his wallet in August 1st, 675 CLV. “

Clover Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

