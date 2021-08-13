CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,112,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $2,643,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 722,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 202,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

